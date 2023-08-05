The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.890) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 44th in slugging.
  • Arraez is batting .348 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Arraez has had a hit in 85 of 105 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits 44 times (41.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 38 of 105 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 48
.410 AVG .337
.447 OBP .394
.498 SLG .435
16 XBH 14
1 HR 2
27 RBI 24
8/15 K/BB 17/16
1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (6-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.