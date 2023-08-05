Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.890) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 44th in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .348 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has had a hit in 85 of 105 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits 44 times (41.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 105 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|48
|.410
|AVG
|.337
|.447
|OBP
|.394
|.498
|SLG
|.435
|16
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|8/15
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
