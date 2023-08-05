The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.890) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 44th in slugging.

Arraez is batting .348 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Arraez has had a hit in 85 of 105 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits 44 times (41.9%).

He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 of 105 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 48 .410 AVG .337 .447 OBP .394 .498 SLG .435 16 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 8/15 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

