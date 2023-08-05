Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (64-46) and Miami Marlins (58-53) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on August 5.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (6-5) against the Marlins and George Soriano.

Marlins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

The Marlins have been victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (452 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule