Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Saturday, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+115). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +115 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 13-16, a 44.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 51 of its 110 chances.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 24-29 27-23 30-30 44-40 13-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.