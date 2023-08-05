How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Globe Life Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 101 home runs as a team.
- Miami ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 452 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.
- Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Soriano will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Taijuan Walker
|8/1/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ranger Suárez
|8/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Zack Wheeler
|8/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|George Soriano
|Jon Gray
|8/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Andrew Heaney
|8/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Brandon Williamson
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
