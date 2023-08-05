The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Globe Life Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rangers Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 101 home runs as a team.

Miami ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 452 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

George Soriano will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Johnny Cueto Michael Lorenzen 8/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers - Away George Soriano Jon Gray 8/6/2023 Rangers - Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds - Away Johnny Cueto Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds - Away Jesús Luzardo Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees - Home Edward Cabrera Nestor Cortes Jr.

