Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (64-46) will take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (58-53) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, August 5. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-190). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.66 ERA) vs George Soriano - MIA (0-0, 1.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Marlins' matchup against the Rangers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to beat the Rangers with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 70 times and won 43, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 13-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (76.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-1 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+165) Josh Bell 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.