You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Luis Arraez and others on the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins ahead of their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI (154 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .376/.422/.468 slash line so far this season.

Arraez has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 95 hits with 19 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .242/.330/.489 so far this year.

Soler brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .214 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gray has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 24 5.0 7 6 6 6 3 vs. Rays Jul. 19 4.1 8 0 0 4 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 6.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of George Soriano's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 127 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .279/.346/.461 slash line so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 23 doubles, 28 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .266/.341/.530 on the season.

Garcia takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 4 3-for-3 2 2 2 10 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.