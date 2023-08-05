The Texas Rangers (64-46) ride a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Miami Marlins (58-53) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-5) against the Marlins and George Soriano.

Marlins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Soriano - MIA (0-0, 1.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Soriano

Soriano will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

He has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .198 against him over his 11 appearances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers' Gray (6-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, July 25.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.66 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has eight quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

