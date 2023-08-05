Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- batting .258 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rangers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 35 of 70 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).
- He has homered in four games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 70 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.236
|AVG
|.196
|.294
|OBP
|.237
|.282
|SLG
|.308
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|7
|15/7
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
