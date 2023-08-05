Nick Fortes -- batting .258 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rangers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 35 of 70 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).

He has homered in four games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 70 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .236 AVG .196 .294 OBP .237 .282 SLG .308 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 13 RBI 7 15/7 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings