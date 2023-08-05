Nick Fortes -- batting .258 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rangers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Fortes has had a hit in 35 of 70 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).
  • He has homered in four games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 18 of 70 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.236 AVG .196
.294 OBP .237
.282 SLG .308
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
13 RBI 7
15/7 K/BB 29/6
2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.