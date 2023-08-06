The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .267 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (67 of 105), with multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.2%).
  • He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 51
.307 AVG .225
.351 OBP .275
.478 SLG .387
21 XBH 17
7 HR 8
32 RBI 27
55/15 K/BB 53/15
0 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
