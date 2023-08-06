The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .267 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (67 of 105), with multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.2%).

He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .307 AVG .225 .351 OBP .275 .478 SLG .387 21 XBH 17 7 HR 8 32 RBI 27 55/15 K/BB 53/15 0 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings