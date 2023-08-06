Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .267 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (67 of 105), with multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.2%).
- He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.307
|AVG
|.225
|.351
|OBP
|.275
|.478
|SLG
|.387
|21
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/15
|K/BB
|53/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
