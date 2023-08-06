After hitting .192 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .197 with seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.4% of those games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In nine games this year (16.7%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 54 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .210 AVG .183 .286 OBP .289 .272 SLG .254 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings