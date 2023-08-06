After hitting .192 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .197 with seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.4% of those games.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In nine games this year (16.7%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 54 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 24
.210 AVG .183
.286 OBP .289
.272 SLG .254
3 XBH 5
1 HR 0
5 RBI 6
23/8 K/BB 21/9
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Heaney (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
