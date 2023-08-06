Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
After hitting .192 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .197 with seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.4% of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In nine games this year (16.7%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 54 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.210
|AVG
|.183
|.286
|OBP
|.289
|.272
|SLG
|.254
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
