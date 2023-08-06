Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .214 with 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 50% of his 92 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.1% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this year (29 of 92), with two or more RBI 16 times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (40 of 92), with two or more runs six times (6.5%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.171
|.400
|OBP
|.228
|.250
|SLG
|.390
|0
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|0
|RBI
|16
|1/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
