Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .214 with 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 24 walks.

In 50% of his 92 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 26.1% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his plate appearances.

Burger has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this year (29 of 92), with two or more RBI 16 times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (40 of 92), with two or more runs six times (6.5%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 40 .250 AVG .171 .400 OBP .228 .250 SLG .390 0 XBH 16 0 HR 8 0 RBI 16 1/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings