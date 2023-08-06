Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Rangers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .253 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .272 AVG .238 .344 OBP .284 .506 SLG .426 9 XBH 8 5 HR 5 11 RBI 13 29/8 K/BB 31/6 7 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings