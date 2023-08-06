Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Rangers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .253 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 27
.272 AVG .238
.344 OBP .284
.506 SLG .426
9 XBH 8
5 HR 5
11 RBI 13
29/8 K/BB 31/6
7 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Heaney (8-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.36, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
