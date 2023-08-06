Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Rangers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .253 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.272
|AVG
|.238
|.344
|OBP
|.284
|.506
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|13
|29/8
|K/BB
|31/6
|7
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (8-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.36, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
