Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (3.4%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
- Berti has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%).
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (30 of 87), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.279
|AVG
|.303
|.310
|OBP
|.348
|.346
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|24/6
|K/BB
|33/11
|5
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
