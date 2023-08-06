Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has homered (3.4%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).

Berti has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%).

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (30 of 87), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .279 AVG .303 .310 OBP .348 .346 SLG .414 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 13 RBI 10 24/6 K/BB 33/11 5 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings