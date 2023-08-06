Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (3.4%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Berti has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%).
  • He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (30 of 87), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 44
.279 AVG .303
.310 OBP .348
.346 SLG .414
8 XBH 10
0 HR 3
13 RBI 10
24/6 K/BB 33/11
5 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
