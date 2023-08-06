Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 96 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .242 with 46 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Soler enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .238 with one homer.
- Soler has had a hit in 68 of 107 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (35 of 107), with more than one RBI 16 times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (43.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.237
|AVG
|.247
|.300
|OBP
|.363
|.460
|SLG
|.520
|22
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|32
|54/18
|K/BB
|56/32
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Heaney (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
