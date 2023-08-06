The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 96 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .242 with 46 extra-base hits.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Soler enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .238 with one homer.

Soler has had a hit in 68 of 107 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (35 of 107), with more than one RBI 16 times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (43.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .237 AVG .247 .300 OBP .363 .460 SLG .520 22 XBH 24 11 HR 15 27 RBI 32 54/18 K/BB 56/32 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings