After hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .238.

In 63.4% of his 101 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (38.6%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (23.8%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .500 AVG .143 .600 OBP .333 .875 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 0/2 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings