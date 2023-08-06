Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .238.
- In 63.4% of his 101 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (38.6%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (23.8%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.500
|AVG
|.143
|.600
|OBP
|.333
|.875
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|0/2
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (8-6) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
