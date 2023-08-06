Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (hitting .386 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.470) and OPS (.892) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .292 over the course of his last outings.
- In 81.1% of his games this year (86 of 106), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (42.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.8%, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36 games this season (34.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year (39 of 106), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.410
|AVG
|.338
|.447
|OBP
|.394
|.498
|SLG
|.439
|16
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|19/16
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.36, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
