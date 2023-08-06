The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (hitting .386 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.470) and OPS (.892) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .292 over the course of his last outings.

In 81.1% of his games this year (86 of 106), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (42.5%) he recorded more than one.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.8%, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 36 games this season (34.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year (39 of 106), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .410 AVG .338 .447 OBP .394 .498 SLG .439 16 XBH 15 1 HR 2 27 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 19/16 1 SB 0

