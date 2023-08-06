Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (65-46) and Miami Marlins (58-54) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:35 PM ET on August 6.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (8-6, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.27 ERA).

Marlins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Marlins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Marlins have won in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 13 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (460 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule