Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rangers (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those contests.

Miami is 13-20 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of its 111 opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 24-30 27-24 30-30 44-41 13-13

