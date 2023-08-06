Adolis Garcia and Jorge Soler will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 103 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 460 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (4-9) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Johnny Cueto Michael Lorenzen 8/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away George Soriano Jon Gray 8/6/2023 Rangers - Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds - Away Johnny Cueto Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds - Away Jesús Luzardo Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees - Home Edward Cabrera Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/12/2023 Yankees - Home Sandy Alcantara Carlos Rodón

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.