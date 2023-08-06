How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Adolis Garcia and Jorge Soler will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Marlins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 103 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Miami has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 460 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara (4-9) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ranger Suárez
|8/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Zack Wheeler
|8/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-8
|Away
|George Soriano
|Jon Gray
|8/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Andrew Heaney
|8/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Brandon Williamson
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Carlos Rodón
