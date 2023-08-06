Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (65-46) will face off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (58-54) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is set for 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+110). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (8-6, 4.36 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (4-9, 4.27 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 44, or 62%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 34-20 (winning 63% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers won all of the five games it played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 13 of 33 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+130) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jake Burger 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

