The Texas Rangers (65-46) aim to extend their five-game winning streak when they play the Miami Marlins (58-54) on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (8-6) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (4-9).

Marlins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (8-6, 4.36 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (4-9, 4.27 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.

Alcantara is seeking his third straight quality start.

Alcantara will aim to go five or more innings for his 20th straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 appearances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will send Heaney (8-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 21 games.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

