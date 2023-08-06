Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rangers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks while hitting .268.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 40 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 71), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.239
|AVG
|.294
|.306
|OBP
|.348
|.321
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|16/11
|K/BB
|16/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
