On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks while hitting .268.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 40 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 71), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .239 AVG .294 .306 OBP .348 .321 SLG .429 8 XBH 9 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 16/11 K/BB 16/11 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings