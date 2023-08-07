The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .266 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 106 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.4% of those games.

He has homered in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 106), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this year, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (15.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (34.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .307 AVG .226 .351 OBP .274 .478 SLG .389 21 XBH 18 7 HR 8 32 RBI 27 55/15 K/BB 53/15 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings