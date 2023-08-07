Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .266 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 106 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 106), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (15.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (34.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.307
|AVG
|.226
|.351
|OBP
|.274
|.478
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/15
|K/BB
|53/15
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
