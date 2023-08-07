Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Jake Burger (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 24 walks while batting .215.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this season (47 of 93), with multiple hits 18 times (19.4%).
- He has homered in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 93), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has had an RBI in 29 games this year (31.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (43.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
