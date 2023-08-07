On Monday, Jake Burger (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 24 walks while batting .215.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this season (47 of 93), with multiple hits 18 times (19.4%).

He has homered in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 93), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has had an RBI in 29 games this year (31.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (43.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 40 .250 AVG .171 .400 OBP .228 .250 SLG .390 0 XBH 16 0 HR 8 0 RBI 16 1/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings