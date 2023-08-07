The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rangers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Great American Ball Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .253.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 50 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 50), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (38.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (6.0%).

In 17 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .272 AVG .238 .344 OBP .284 .506 SLG .426 9 XBH 8 5 HR 5 11 RBI 13 29/8 K/BB 31/6 7 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings