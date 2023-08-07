Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rangers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .253.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 50 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 50), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (38.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (6.0%).
- In 17 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.272
|AVG
|.238
|.344
|OBP
|.284
|.506
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|13
|29/8
|K/BB
|31/6
|7
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (3-2) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.72 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
