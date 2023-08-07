Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .067 in his past 10 games, 210 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .241 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 12 games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (30.4%), including four multi-run games (5.8%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.229
|AVG
|.255
|.244
|OBP
|.315
|.322
|SLG
|.347
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|25/2
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
