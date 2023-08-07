Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .067 in his past 10 games, 210 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .241 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.5% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 12 games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 21 games this year (30.4%), including four multi-run games (5.8%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .229 AVG .255 .244 OBP .315 .322 SLG .347 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 25/2 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings