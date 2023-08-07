Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .067 in his past 10 games, 210 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .241 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Wendle has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.5% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 12 games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (30.4%), including four multi-run games (5.8%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 32
.229 AVG .255
.244 OBP .315
.322 SLG .347
10 XBH 6
0 HR 1
6 RBI 7
25/2 K/BB 26/8
1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
