On Monday, Jon Berti (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .289.

In 57 of 88 games this year (64.8%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 88), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.5% of his games this season, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 34.1% of his games this season (30 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .279 AVG .297 .310 OBP .341 .346 SLG .406 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 13 RBI 10 24/6 K/BB 34/11 5 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings