Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Jon Berti (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .289.
- In 57 of 88 games this year (64.8%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 88), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.5% of his games this season, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 34.1% of his games this season (30 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.279
|AVG
|.297
|.310
|OBP
|.341
|.346
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|24/6
|K/BB
|34/11
|5
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (3-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.72 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
