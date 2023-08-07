Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (96) this season while batting .241 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 111th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 68 of 108 games this season (63.0%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (21.3%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 35 games this year (32.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (42.6%), including 12 multi-run games (11.1%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.237
|AVG
|.244
|.300
|OBP
|.361
|.460
|SLG
|.512
|22
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|32
|54/18
|K/BB
|56/33
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (3-2) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
