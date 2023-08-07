The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (96) this season while batting .241 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 111th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 68 of 108 games this season (63.0%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (21.3%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 35 games this year (32.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (42.6%), including 12 multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .237 AVG .244 .300 OBP .361 .460 SLG .512 22 XBH 24 11 HR 15 27 RBI 32 54/18 K/BB 56/33 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings