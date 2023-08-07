Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.7% of them.

Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven home a run in 39 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 24 of 102 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 47 .500 AVG .227 .600 OBP .322 .875 SLG .395 1 XBH 15 1 HR 7 2 RBI 26 0/2 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings