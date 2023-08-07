Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.7% of them.
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven home a run in 39 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 24 of 102 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|47
|.500
|AVG
|.227
|.600
|OBP
|.322
|.875
|SLG
|.395
|1
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|26
|0/2
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
