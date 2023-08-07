On Monday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.888) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 in his last outings.

Arraez has had a hit in 87 of 107 games this season (81.3%), including multiple hits 45 times (42.1%).

He has gone deep in 2.8% of his games this season, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.

Arraez has an RBI in 36 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .410 AVG .337 .447 OBP .392 .498 SLG .436 16 XBH 15 1 HR 2 27 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings