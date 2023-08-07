Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.888) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 in his last outings.
- Arraez has had a hit in 87 of 107 games this season (81.3%), including multiple hits 45 times (42.1%).
- He has gone deep in 2.8% of his games this season, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Arraez has an RBI in 36 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.410
|AVG
|.337
|.447
|OBP
|.392
|.498
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.72 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
