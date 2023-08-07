Monday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (59-55) and Miami Marlins (58-55) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 7.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.72 ERA).

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Marlins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 32, or 62.7%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 22-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 460 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule