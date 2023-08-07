TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Eury Perez, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+110). The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 32 of the 51 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (62.7%).

Miami has a 24-8 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Miami has played in 112 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-55-5).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 24-31 27-25 30-30 44-41 13-14

