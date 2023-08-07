How to Watch the Marlins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Eury Perez, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Reds Player Props
|Marlins vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 103 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in baseball.
- Miami is 21st in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.
- Miami has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (460 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Marlins hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Miami has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Perez gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 20 years old.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Zack Wheeler
|8/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-8
|Away
|George Soriano
|Jon Gray
|8/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-0
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Andrew Heaney
|8/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Brandon Williamson
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Carlos Rodón
|8/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Gerrit Cole
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.