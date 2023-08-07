Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Eury Perez, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 103 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in baseball.

Miami is 21st in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Marlins are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Miami has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (460 total runs).

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

Marlins hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff leads MLB.

Miami has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Perez gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 20 years old.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Phillies W 9-8 Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Johnny Cueto Michael Lorenzen 8/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away George Soriano Jon Gray 8/6/2023 Rangers L 6-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds - Away Eury Pérez Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds - Away Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds - Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees - Home Jesús Luzardo Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/12/2023 Yankees - Home Sandy Alcantara Carlos Rodón 8/13/2023 Yankees - Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.