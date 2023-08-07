On Monday, August 7 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (58-55) visit the Cincinnati Reds (59-55) at Great American Ball Park in the series opener. Eury Perez will get the call for the Marlins, while Brandon Williamson will take the mound for the Reds.

The Marlins are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+125). The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Marlins and Reds game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 32, or 62.7%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Marlins have a 22-5 record (winning 81.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 60% chance to win.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 38, or 47.5%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 18-22 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jon Berti 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Jorge Soler 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+100) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Jake Burger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.