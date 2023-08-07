Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Reds on August 7, 2023
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI (157 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .375/.420/.468 on the season.
- Arraez has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .364 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 96 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs, 51 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .241/.332/.486 on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Steer has collected 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .268/.352/.462 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has recorded 90 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .280/.347/.444 so far this season.
- Friedl heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three home runs and five RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.