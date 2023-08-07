Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI (157 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .375/.420/.468 on the season.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .364 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 96 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs, 51 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .241/.332/.486 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.352/.462 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 90 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.347/.444 so far this season.

Friedl heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three home runs and five RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

