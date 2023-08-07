The Cincinnati Reds (59-55) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Miami Marlins (58-55) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Eury Perez for the Marlins and Brandon Williamson (3-2) for the Reds.

Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.72 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send out Perez for his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (3-2) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .246 batting average against him.

Williamson is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this season heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

