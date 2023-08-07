On Monday, Nick Fortes (.433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .218 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 50.7% of his 71 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 7.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 19 of 71 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .236 AVG .200 .294 OBP .239 .282 SLG .336 3 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings