Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Fortes (.433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .218 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 50.7% of his 71 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 7.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 19 of 71 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.236
|AVG
|.200
|.294
|OBP
|.239
|.282
|SLG
|.336
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.