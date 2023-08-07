The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.346 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .273 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 72), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .239 AVG .302 .306 OBP .355 .321 SLG .442 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 16/11 K/BB 16/11 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings