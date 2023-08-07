Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.346 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .273 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 72), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.239
|AVG
|.302
|.306
|OBP
|.355
|.321
|SLG
|.442
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|16/11
|K/BB
|16/11
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.72 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
