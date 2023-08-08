Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .267.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 69 of 107 games this year (64.5%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 37 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 107 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.307
|AVG
|.227
|.351
|OBP
|.278
|.478
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/15
|K/BB
|54/16
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.85 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver (2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
