After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .267.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 69 of 107 games this year (64.5%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 37 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 of 107 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .307 AVG .227 .351 OBP .278 .478 SLG .389 21 XBH 18 7 HR 8 32 RBI 27 55/15 K/BB 54/16 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings