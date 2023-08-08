Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luke Weaver) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .195.
- Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 45.5% of his games this season (25 of 55), with multiple hits four times (7.3%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In nine games this year (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.210
|AVG
|.178
|.286
|OBP
|.291
|.272
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.85 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.