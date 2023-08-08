After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Luke Weaver) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .195.

Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 45.5% of his games this season (25 of 55), with multiple hits four times (7.3%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In nine games this year (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .210 AVG .178 .286 OBP .291 .272 SLG .247 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings