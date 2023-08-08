Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .213 with 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 47 of 94 games this season (50.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.1%).
- He has gone deep in 25.5% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has an RBI in 29 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.171
|.400
|OBP
|.228
|.250
|SLG
|.390
|0
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|0
|RBI
|16
|1/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.85).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
