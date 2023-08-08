Jake Burger -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .213 with 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.

Burger has gotten a hit in 47 of 94 games this season (50.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.1%).

He has gone deep in 25.5% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has an RBI in 29 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 42.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 40 .250 AVG .171 .400 OBP .228 .250 SLG .390 0 XBH 16 0 HR 8 0 RBI 16 1/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings