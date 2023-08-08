Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.
- In 36 of 51 games this season (70.6%) Chisholm has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (21.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (39.2%), with two or more RBI in three of them (5.9%).
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (35.3%), including four games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.272
|AVG
|.245
|.344
|OBP
|.291
|.506
|SLG
|.461
|9
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|29/8
|K/BB
|31/6
|7
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (2-4) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
