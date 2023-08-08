The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.

In 36 of 51 games this season (70.6%) Chisholm has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (21.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (39.2%), with two or more RBI in three of them (5.9%).

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (35.3%), including four games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .272 AVG .245 .344 OBP .291 .506 SLG .461 9 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 29/8 K/BB 31/6 7 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings