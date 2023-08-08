The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.034 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .237.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 39 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in 12 games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .229 AVG .248 .244 OBP .306 .322 SLG .337 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 25/2 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings