Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.034 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .237.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 39 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 12 games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.229
|AVG
|.248
|.244
|OBP
|.306
|.322
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|25/2
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.85).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.