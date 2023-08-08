Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 97 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 26th in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 69 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 109), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 109 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.237
|AVG
|.244
|.300
|OBP
|.360
|.460
|SLG
|.522
|22
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|16
|27
|RBI
|33
|54/18
|K/BB
|58/33
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
