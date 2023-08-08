Jorge Soler -- hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 97 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 26th in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 69 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 109), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 of 109 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .237 AVG .244 .300 OBP .360 .460 SLG .522 22 XBH 25 11 HR 16 27 RBI 33 54/18 K/BB 58/33 0 SB 1

