Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks while batting .238.
- In 64.1% of his 103 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (39 of 103), with more than one RBI 10 times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|47
|.500
|AVG
|.227
|.600
|OBP
|.322
|.875
|SLG
|.395
|1
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|26
|0/2
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He has a 6.98 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.