The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks while batting .238.

In 64.1% of his 103 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (39 of 103), with more than one RBI 10 times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 47 .500 AVG .227 .600 OBP .322 .875 SLG .395 1 XBH 15 1 HR 7 2 RBI 26 0/2 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

