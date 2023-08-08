The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 45th in slugging.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 87 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.

He has homered in 2.8% of his games this season, and 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has driven home a run in 36 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 39 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .410 AVG .335 .447 OBP .390 .498 SLG .433 16 XBH 15 1 HR 2 27 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

