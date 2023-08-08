Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 45th in slugging.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 87 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.
- He has homered in 2.8% of his games this season, and 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 36 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 39 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.410
|AVG
|.335
|.447
|OBP
|.390
|.498
|SLG
|.433
|16
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.85 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
