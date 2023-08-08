Tuesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (60-55) and the Miami Marlins (58-56) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Marlins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Miami has won 22 of its 27 games, or 81.5%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 462 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule