Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into the second of a three-game series against Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Marlins (-135). A 10.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 32 of the 52 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (61.5%).

Miami has gone 24-9 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Miami has played in 113 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-56-5).

The Marlins have put together a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 24-32 27-25 30-31 44-41 13-15

