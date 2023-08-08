How to Watch the Marlins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler will take on the Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (105).
- Miami is 21st in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .263 batting average.
- Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (462 total).
- The Marlins are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Marlins hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (5-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Garrett is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Garrett is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-8
|Away
|George Soriano
|Jon Gray
|8/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-0
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Andrew Heaney
|8/7/2023
|Reds
|L 5-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Brandon Williamson
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Carlos Rodón
|8/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Gerrit Cole
|8/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Cristian Javier
