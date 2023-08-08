The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler will take on the Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (105).

Miami is 21st in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (462 total).

The Marlins are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

Marlins hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (5-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Garrett is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Garrett is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Johnny Cueto Michael Lorenzen 8/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away George Soriano Jon Gray 8/6/2023 Rangers L 6-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds L 5-2 Away Eury Pérez Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds - Away Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds - Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees - Home Jesús Luzardo Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/12/2023 Yankees - Home Sandy Alcantara Carlos Rodón 8/13/2023 Yankees - Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros - Home Braxton Garrett Cristian Javier

