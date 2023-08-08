On Tuesday, August 8, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (58-56) visit Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (60-55) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Marlins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.14 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.98 ERA)

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 22-5 record (winning 81.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 1-4 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (48.1%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 18-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Jorge Soler 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+115) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd

